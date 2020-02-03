Tom, 75, a longtime resident of La Marque passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 at his residence.
Tom leaves behind his mother, Ethel Trahan; his beloved wife of 55 years, Ann Trahan; his children, Gerald Trahan (Shirley), Lisa Blackwood (Nic), Melan Trahan and sister-in-law, Sue McGraw (Mac). He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Tom worked at Nash Automotive in Texas City for 37 years and at Standard Steel Supply for 12 years. Tom also had his own tractor business and was a member of the Pope Hunting Club for over 30 years.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Angel officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
Pallbearers will be Craig Trahan, Michael Burton, Tevin Gaines, Tarren Gaines, Wendell Whittington, Nic Blackwood, Mike Holley and Billy Goebel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.