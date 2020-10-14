Matthew Gayle Gabriel (December 5, 1987 – October 12, 2020) passed away in the early morning hours of October 12 at the age of 32, after a long battle with chronic liver failure and pancreatitis. Matt will be remembered by his friends and family for his loving and gentle spirit and will be missed greatly by all who knew him. Matt was a graduate of North Florida University, and is survived by his parents, grandmother, and three brothers.
Memorial service to be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home (21620 Gulf Frwy, Webster, TX), on Friday October 16, 2020, at 2pm.
