Mary Jo Osgood

GALVESTON—Mary Jo Osgood, age 71, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Houston Hospice Hospital. Arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.

Janice JoAnn Watts

TEXAS CITY—Janice JoAnn Watts, age 52, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Mainland Center Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.

Mary Robles Garcia

GALVESTON—Mary Robles Garcia age 84 of Stafford died Saturday January 26, 2019 at her residence in Stafford. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Bernardo Soto “Bernie” Ponce, II

GALVESTON—Bernardo Soto “Bernie” Ponce, II age 89 of Galveston died Friday January 25, 2019 at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Zoila Linda Wittine

GALVESTON—Zoila Linda Wittine age 57 of Galveston died Friday January 25, 2019 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Brenda Mirelez

GALVESTON—Brenda Mirelez age 54 of Texas City died Thursday January 24, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Jason Trevino, Jr

GALVESTON—Jason Trevino, Jr, age 15 of Texas City died Thursday January 24, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Mark Colin Elsden

GALVESTON—Mark Colin Elsden age 84 of Galveston died Wednesday January 23, 2019 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, www.CarnesBrothers.com

