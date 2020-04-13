Fred W. Arldt, 85, resident of Santa Fe, Texas, passed from this life, Friday evening, April 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Grassyville, Texas outside of Bastrop on December 15, 1934, to proud and loving parents, Ben and Bertha Arldt.
Fred went on to meet and marry the love of his life Brenda Adams Arldt. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and was a sales manager for Frito Lay for 16 years.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his step-daughters, Barbara Wright, and Martha; his step-son, John Allen; sisters Evelyn Gloyna , Anne Mae Hengst and husband Louis and Ruby Kieschnick; brother, Edwin Arldt.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife, Brenda Arldt; daughters Fredlyn Wideman and husband Carl, Regina Smith and husband Lawrence; brothers, Milton Arldt, Herman Arldt and wife Beverly; son-in-law, Danny Wright; three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
In his honor a celebration of life will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas. Immediately following a private interment at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, Hitchcock, Texas.
