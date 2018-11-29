March 25, 1939 - November 20, 2018
Mrs. Betty Stewart, 79, passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018. Mrs. Stewart was born March 25, 1939 in Harlan City, Kentucky.
Memorial services for Mrs. Stewart will be held Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home in Texas City.
