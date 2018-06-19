Family and friends will celebrate the life of Chaney Smith Scott on Friday, June 22, 2018, at St John Baptist Church.
A visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Louis Simpson, Jr. officiating. Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 25th in the Houston National Cemetery.
She is survived by her four children, a brother, sister; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relative and friends.
See her webpage and sign her guest book at www.fieldsjohnson.com
