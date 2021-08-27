GALVESTON — Linda Kay Simmons, 71, of Galveston, Texas, passed away on August 21st, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Bernice Norris; sister, Joyce Cockfield; grandfather, Bennie Huntsman; grandmother, Lila Lewis; uncle, Willie Lee Harrell and niece, Jackie Bates-Walker.
She is survived by her children, Nikita Powell, Elroy Stinson, Erika Stinson, 7 siblings, her Golden Corral family and a host of other family and friends.
Service will be Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St, Galveston, TX.
