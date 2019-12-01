Mary Ann Elizabeth Terrebonne, 81, of League City, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, in League City. Mary Ann was born September 19, 1938, in Galveston, Texas, to Mary Anna and Adolph S. Terrebonne, Sr.
She was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church, and worked as a Book Keeper for many years.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands: Virgil (Wimpy) Reichle, retired United States Air Force, married 21 years and Ralph Fitzgerald; one brother: Adolph S. Terrebonne, Jr.
Mary Ann is survived by three daughters: Nancy Reichle Pelton of Houston, Cathy Harp (Randy) of Santa Fe, and Susan Goodwin (Richard) of League City; one son: Michael Reichle (Vicki) of Dickinson: six grandchildren: Tiffany Rodriguez (Michael), Brandon Goodwin (Lindsey) John Harp, Ryan Goodwin, Stephanie Harp, Faith Goodwin; four great grandchildren: Aaidyn Rodriguez, Adryana Rodriguez, Elissa Goodwin, and Estella Montano; Nephew Troy Terrebonne, Niece Jennifer Larson (Jason), Great Nephew Owen Larson and Great Nieces Ella and Kara Larson, and friend Dorothy J. Garrick (Paul).
A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Services will be held at 10:30am, Wednesday December 4, 2019 at the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Brackman officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, in Hitchcock. In Lieu of flowers make donations to Peace Lutheran Church, 9111 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway Texas City, Texas 77591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.