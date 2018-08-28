Cornwell
Funeral services for Peter Cornwell will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of J. Levy Funeral Home with burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
O'Brien
Funeral services for Beverly O'Brien will be held at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy in Texas City.
