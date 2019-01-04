Mabern Gene Gray went to be with our Lord on January 1, 2019 at the age of 87. He passed away peacefully at his home of the past 50 years surrounded by his loving family.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Mabern Doyle and Mattie Ozan Gray, his brother Gerald Gray, and sister Reba Dorsey.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Janice (Jan) Gray, his brother, Revis Gray and wife Janet, sister Patricia Coffey, and bother Ronald Gray and wife Ramona, children Kathy Brandon and husband Daniel Brandon, Keith Gray and wife Diane, and Karl Gray and wife Eloina. His grandchildren includes; Danny Brandon and wife Kelly with their three sons Jamison, Sonny, and Adrian, Jason Brandon and wife Kristie and their children Justin and Summer, Tyler Gray and wife Jessica and their son Hudson, Ryan Gray and Zairinia, Travis Gray, Samantha Gray, Alexander Gray, and daughter-in-law Nancee Jacobson Gray. He was blessed by his extended family and friends from Mexico, the Carmago family, all who called him Papa and Grandpa Gray, especially twins Arietza and Aranzas, their mom Maru, and Izmir Ramiriz. He also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Gene was born December 8, 1931 in Barnum, Texas where he was the oldest of six children. He attended school in the thickets of East Texas until his father brought the family to Texas City, where he graduated from Texas City High School in 1950.
After High School, he was drafted in the US Army 1952-1954 during the Korean War.
After his service, he married his wife, Jan of 61 years in 1957, while working at Amoco Oil, and then Monsanto/Sterling Chemical until he retired in 1993. His favorite things to do was to travel and spend time with his family, attend church, watch his sons, grandchildren/great grandchildren play sports, and entertain guests. He was a loving husband, father, and friend that was known for his mentorship, and loving and servitude spirit, and will be missed by all.
Pallbearers will be Danny and Jason Brandon, Tyler, Ryan, Travis, Samantha, and Alex Gray.
A visitation for Mabern will be held Sunday, January 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598. A funeral service will be Monday, January 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home. A committal service to Immediately follow.
