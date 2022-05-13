Harris

Services for Juaneva Harris will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Wilbur Chapel United Methodist Church, 7002 N. MLK Ave in Hitchcock, Tx

Waldrop, Sr.

Services for Tommy Waldrop, Sr. will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, May 14, 2022 at American Legion Post 89 in Texas City, Tx

Billings

Services for Dylan Billings will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, May 14, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca, Tx

Miller

Services for Roy Miller will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, May 14, 2022 at First Christian Church in Texas City, Tx

Benson, Jr.

Services for Arthur Benson, Jr. will be held at 3:30pm, Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Yanni's (Old Lukes) 8027 Harborside Dr. in Galveston, Tx

Willams, Jr.

Services for Emmitt Willams, Jr. will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Mims Cemetery, 3810 FM 521, Brazoria, Tx

Duran

Services for Alma Duran will be held at 12:00pm, Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Carnes Bros. Funeral home in Galveston, Tx

