Joe Howard Cook

TEXAS CITY — April 23, 1927 - February 21,2021
Joe was born April 23, 1927 in Whitewright, Texas to Fred Cook Sr. and Josephine Pierce Cook. He attended high school in Whitewright then proudly served in the United States Navy. After studying at Southern Methodist University, Joe began his career with Community Public Service Electric Company as a meter reader. After a long and rewarding career with CPS, Joe retired as a Division Manager in Perryton, Texas. On June 9, 1962, Joe married Nancy Mayes Boren, accompanied to the altar by Nancy's young daughters, Connie and Vicki. Joe immediately adopted Connie and Vicki, whose biological father died when they were babies, and he has been "Daddy" ever since. The family lived primarily in Texas City and Perryton where Joe loved his Lord, his family, and his friends. He loved bringing joy to others through Stephen Ministry, Meals on Wheels, dressing up as Santa, Lion's Club, and mentoring the church youth group, just to name a few.
Joe had a passion for golf, loved fishing, and got a kick out of watching sports on television. He always looked forward to annual summer trips to Possum Kingdom Lake where he would spend the day driving the boat while pulling everyone on skis, patiently teaching each child to master the sport. He was the epitome of a southern gentleman and will be remembered for his "bigger than life" personality, his gregarious laugh, his love of family, and of course, his homemade secret recipe for pimento cheese. Joe has joined his bride, Nancy, with a tee time on the Heavenly golf course. Their tender love is evident through the quickness with which Joe joined his beloved Nancy in Heaven.
Family members include his wife, Nancy Mayes Cook (deceased), two daughters Connie Braun (Chris) and Vicki Swiedom (Alan, deceased). Four grandchildren Travis Swiedom (Erin), Taylor Swiedom, Reilly Braun, and Dillon Braun. Two great-grandchildren Sloan Swiedom and Sawyer Swiedom. One brother Fred Cook Jr (deceased) and numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored.
Due to COVID, no service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW.
