Gary Wayne DuBose
Gary Wayne DuBose, 58, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Joe Frank Todaro
CANYON LAKE – Mr. Joe Frank Todaro, 88, passed from this life Sunday, February 24, 2019, in Canyon Lake. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Charles L. Young
Charles L. Young, of League City, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 in League City at the age of 81. Arrangements are pending at Crowder Funeral Home in League City, (281) 332-2727.
