Gary Wayne DuBose

Gary Wayne DuBose, 58, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

Joe Frank Todaro

CANYON LAKE – Mr. Joe Frank Todaro, 88, passed from this life Sunday, February 24, 2019, in Canyon Lake. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.

Charles L. Young

Charles L. Young, of League City, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 in League City at the age of 81. Arrangements are pending at Crowder Funeral Home in League City, (281) 332-2727.

