Williams
Funeral services for Hazel Williams will be held today at 1 p.m. at Compton Memorial COGIC 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Aguirre
Celebration of life service for Joe Aguirre Jr. will be held today from 1-3 p.m. at Galveston VFW Post #880 under the direction of Malloy & Son's Funeral Home.
Encarnacion
Funeral Mass for Vicente Encarnacion will be held today at 11 a..m at Sacred Heart Church. A committal service with military honors will directly follow at Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Cole
Funeral service for Aubrey Pruitt (Coach) Cole will be held today at 10 a.m. at Friendswood Friends Church, 502 S. Friendswood TX. Interment will follow at Friends Cemetery in Friendswood under the direction of Jeter Funeral Home.
Howard
Services for Elizabeth Howard will be held today at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 A.S. Johnson Blvd. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Fields Johnson.
