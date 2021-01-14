TEXAS CITY — Mrs. Margaret Garrett, 85, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. Mrs. Garrett was born January 1, 1936, in Gould, Arkansas. A funeral service for Mrs. Garrett will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at McBride Funeral Home in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Sante Fe.
