Betty Lou (Plowman) Sevin, age 85, of Frisco, Texas, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019. She was born November 22, 1933, in Galveston, Texas, to Verde Mae (Haney) and James Harvey Plowman.
Betty married the love of her life, Lawrence Joseph Sevin, in Galveston on February 17, 1950, and they had four wonderful children. She utilized her many talents serving the needs of her family as a homemaker.
Betty is survived by her children, Joey (Marilyn) Sevin of Plano, TX, Lorri (Wayne) Peterson of Plano, and David Sevin of Bixby, OK; her beloved grandchildren, Audrey (Rob) Colwell, Kelly Sevin, Angela (Jason) Bulleit, Jared (Emily) Peterson, Cathie Bear, Renai Sevin, Aymie Sevin, Myleena Sevin, Shawne Sevin, Breayanna Sevin, Holleay Sevin and Jake Sevin; her precious great-grandchildren, Caden Evans, Gavin Jordan, Claire Bulleit, Brooke Bear, and Bentley Bear; and her brother, Joe (Emma) Plowman of La Marque, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence J. Sevin Sr. and her daughter, Linda Joann Sevin.
Graveside service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 3900 Rowlett Road, Rowlett, TX, Saturday, January 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Alzheimer's Research: https://www.alz.org/research.
To convey condolences & sign an online registry, visit https://www.tjmfuneral.com/
