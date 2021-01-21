Verna L. Thompson

GALVESTON —

Verna L. Thompson, 55, departed this life on January 16, 2021, at her residence in Galveston, TX.

Verna’s family will celebrate her life on Saturday, January 23, 2021, beginning with a visitation at 12 PM followed by celebration service at 2:00 PM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Rev, Kerry Tillmon officiating. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX. CDC guideline of masks and social distancing is required with limited seating.

She is survived by her children Sonja and Charles; grandchildren, Dimesha and Bobby; five great grandchildren, two brothers, five sisters; and a host niece, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

See full obit and share words of condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com

