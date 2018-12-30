Rudolph “Rudy” Leonard Halvorsen died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, December 29, 2018. He was born on October 19, 1927, in Galveston to Johan Halvorsen and Hjordis Svensson.
He served in the Navy during WW II and worked as a piping draftsman with Union Carbide, for forty plus years. Rudy continued to enjoy fishing and became a champion bowler. Rudy married Florence Bergwall, of Galveston, on May 18, 1957. Rudy served as a Little League Manager and a Boy Scout Leader, and was an active member at Zion Lutheran Church in Galveston.
Rudy loved his grandchildren, spending many hours with them. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Lou Halvorsen Adams. Survivors include his wife Florence; son Clifford Halvorsen (Shelly); son Russell Halvorsen (Beth Marie); and daughter Tina Brusen. Grandchildren include: Morgan Nolan (Daniel); Andrew Halvorsen; Sarah Halvorsen; Michelle Brusen, Haley Brusen; Kelli Brusen; and Casey Brusen. He held many special people in his heart, including Sara Ellyn Reynolds.
A visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. A funeral Service will be at 10:00am Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Memorial Lutheran Church, Texas City.
Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers and honarary pallbearers will be Allen Lehmann, and Larry Parsons. Following the funeral service at Memorial Lutheran Church in Texas City, Rudy will be buried at the Galveston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Lutheran Church and/or Texas Children’s Hospital.
