Kathleen Margaret (Morrow) Barr passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 70 in her home in Overland Park, KS.
She was born July 25,1949 in Galveston, TX. She was the eldest of three children born to Walter and June Morrow. Kathy graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1967 and received a BA from Louisiana State University in 1976.
Kathy was married to John A Barr in 1983 and they lived together in Houston, TX for 35 years before moving to Overland Park, KS. She is survived by her husband; her son, Lawrence “Rusty” Smith II (Angela) of Leawood, KS; two granddaughters, Claire and Marin Smith; her sister, Patricia Morrow Schwartz (Kevin) of Katy, TX; her niece, Britni Barousse Haynie (Dwight); her great niece, Tenley Haynie. Kathy’s parents and brother Wally predeceased her.
Kathy,a member of Westbrooke Church in Overland Park, worked in the oil and gas industry for 40 years as a procurement manager. She loved to dance, listen to big band music and Frank Sinatra, and travel. The annual Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market was a highlight for Kathy to attend with her sister and close friends. But her biggest joy was the time she spent with her family.
Kathy’s family is thankful for the caring staff at Senior Care Homes and the KC Hospice staff.
The family suggests a donation to a charity of one’s choice or to Alzheimer’s Association, in lieu of flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.