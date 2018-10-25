Sottili

A memorial service for David Sottili will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic School, 2601 Avenue N, in Galveston.

Stout

A memorial service for Audrey Stout will be held at 2 p.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.

Harrington

Memorial service for Geraldine Harrington will be held at 10 a.m. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription