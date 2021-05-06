SANTA FE — Mrs. Cheryl Rene Johnson passed from this life Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021, in Webster.
Born November 15, 1944 in Corpus Christi, Mrs. Johnson had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1986 previously of League City. She was a nurses' aid with Mainland Home Health, attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in La Marque and enjoyed reading.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bowden and Beatrice (Brown) Alsobrook; adoptive father, Hamp Stephens; son, Tony Lane Moore; infant son, Robert Greer.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 45 years, William Paul Johnson; son, Chris Moore and wife, Meg of Boise, Idaho; daughters, Kathleen Bergman and husband, Mickey of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Rebecca Moore of Santa Fe; step-son, Paul Darren Johnson of Lufkin; step-daughter, Melissa Johnson and Mike Harper of Lufkin; brother, Jimmy Alsobrook of Gallatin Gateway, Montana; grandchildren, Charissa Seretti, Candice Luna Masias, Cassandra Escobedo, Kelsie Reaka, Whitney Moore, Jacob Moore, Justin Moore, Rachael Mercado; 10 great-grandchildren.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
