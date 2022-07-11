HUNTSVILLE — Dorothy Darlene Lively, 76, of Huntsville, Texas passed away July 7, 2022. She was born to Charlie and Rose Mary Scheer on June 25, 1946, in Galveston, Texas. Darlene married the love of her life, Dennis Carroll Lively, Sr. on February 3, 1964. Just this year they celebrated 58 years of married love. She has resided in Huntsville, Texas with her husband since Hurricane Ike hit Galveston, in 2008.
Darlene is lovingly referred as Mar Mar was all about family... She was employed for 31 years at American National, Galveston, Tx working her way up to head clerk before her retirement. Darlene loved collecting porcelain dolls, but her happiness moments were sitting on the floor and playing with one of four grandchildren or great grandchild. Darlene is preceded in death by her Parents; Sister, Charlene Grissen; and Brothers, Davey (twin) and Chuck Scheer.
Darlene is survived by her Husband: Dennis Carroll Lively, Sr.; Son, Dennis Carroll Lively, Jr. (Amber Anderson-Lively); Grandchildren: Heather Morris (Brett Morris), Trey Lively, and JD Lively. She also leaves behind her Great-grandchild: Addison Morris.
Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, with services beginning at 11:00 A.M. at Bailey and Foster Funeral Chapel, 10811 US Hwy. 287, Grapeland, Texas with John W. "Bill" McCormick officiating. A Graveside Service will follow at Davis Cemetery, 2980-3034 Fm-227, Grapeland, Tx 75844. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster.
