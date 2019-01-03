Ruby Nathalie “Nat” Taylor, 91, of Dickinson passed away January 2, 2019 in her home. Nat was born July 28, 1927 to Mamie and Ellis High in Barren Forks, Missouri. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and teacher.
She was a devoted member of the Dickinson First United Methodist Church and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Nat was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband James A. Taylor.
Nat leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter Victory Jean McAlister and husband Thomas of Conroe; sons James D. “Jimbo” Jones and wife Marilyn of Springdale, AR, and Lynard M. Jones and wife Mary of Ft. Worth; sister Zella Lue Rice of Dickinson; brothers Gerald E. High of Dickinson, and Johnnie Lee High and wife Wilma of Yellville, AR; seven grandchildren; granddaughter-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In her honor, a visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 4, 2019, with funeral services to be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main St., League City, TX. Committal services will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Conroe Memorial Park, 1600 Porter Rd, Conroe, TX.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Texas Home Health Hospice, 8876 Gulf Fwy Ste 410, Houston, TX 77017.
