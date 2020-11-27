DICKINSON —
Jerome Anselmo of Dickinson Texas, age 85, went home peacefully to be with his Heavenly Father on November 24th, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, Godfather, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to those in need.
Jerome was born in 1935 to Pete Anselmo and Annie Devona Anselmo in Galveston, Texas at John Sealy Hospital and he grew up in a very large Galveston County Italian family. He attended Ball High School, Alvin Community College, and became a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) which is widely regarded to be the most respected insurance designation in the insurance industry. As a young man, on July 15th, 1953 Jerome enlisted into the United States Marine Corps (USMC) where he served active duty in the Korean War until July 14th, 1956 and was Honorably discharged as a Corporal. He continued his military service in the USMC Reserve and was Honorably discharged as a Sergeant E-5 on June 1, 1964, serving his country proudly for over ten years. While in the USMC Reserve, he married the love of his life Joanne Emmite Anselmo, they had a deep caring marriage for over 62 years. While in the reserve and starting a family, Jerome entered the insurance profession on July 22nd, 1963 with American International Group (AIG) insurance company as a sales agent in Galveston then subsequently was promoted to Staff Manager, and then District Manager positions in both Port Arthur and El Paso. His successful sales performance and results awarded Joanne and Jerome several international vacations. Jerome retired from AIG September 1, 1996 after 33 years of employment. Jerome’s perseverance, triumph, and strength in the insurance profession lead him back to rejoin the insurance industry on November 7th, 2005 with American National and he retired for a SECOND time on July 30th, 2012 , after 7 more years in the industry. During his retirement he cared for his beloved grandson, had an incredible zest for life, and loved dancing with his wife. Jerome was a proud Marine, passionate about the insurance profession, and held unconditional lifelong love for God, his wife and family, friends, and those in need.
Jerome’s talents were endless, but his true calling was to help and serve others. He was deeply involved in many extracurricular activities and leadership positions outside work by donating his time to community roles, the Lions Club, charity work for the homeless and cancer victims, salute to our troops, the King of the 2015 Krewe of Aquarius in Galveston, and being a lifetime member of Dickinson VFW Post 6378 and Commander of Bayshore VFW Post 8566 which he held with the deepest and most regardful honor. He received numerous awards for his public service.
Jerome had many hobbies such as stamp and coin collecting, reading, volunteering, puzzles and writing which included publishing 2 books. Jerome said his last book titled, “Inspiration”, published by AuthorHouse , “is designed to give people encouragement and to let them know that all throughout their lives, if they have faith in God, they will receive divine intervention”.
He is survived by his son, Ron Anselmo and his wife Carol of Houston; his daughter, Audrey Entringer and her husband Marty of League City; his grandson, Alec Entringer of Houston; his nephew (Godson) Keith Gray and spouse Jordan Koppel of Hillsborough, California; his sister Mary Gray and husband Jerry of Galveston; his brother Pete Anselmo of Houston; and nephew Kevin Gray and wife Annick of Houston; and niece Nicole Hammock and husband Ben of Alvin. Jerome was proceeded in death by his wife Joanne Emmite Anselmo and by his parents Pete and Annie Anselmo. He will be missed but not forgotten. Thank you for being a wonderful husband and father that a family could ever want, and for a lifetime of corny jokes — “knock! — knock!”.
Jerome’s burial service will be at Houston National Cemetery 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston Tx. 77038 on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Donations may be made, in his memory, to the VFW Dickinson Memorial Post 6378.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.