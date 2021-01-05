SANTA FE —
Chester L. Hughes, 93, of Santa Fe, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 at Baywind Village in League city, Texas.
Visitation will be held 5:00 — 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Graveside services for family and friends 10:00a.m., Friday, January 8, 2021, at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Chester was born on April 30, 1927 to Aaron Lee Hughes and Margaret Katherine Hughes in Galveston, Texas. At age 18 Chester enlisted in the Army where he served in WWII and the Korean War. In 1971 Chester and his wife Barbara started their own business C&H Construction Inc. in Galveston, Texas. They retired in 1999 to start traveling and spending time with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Barbara A. Hughes. He leaves behind his brother, Abby Hughes; sister, Margaret Sherman; daughters, Barbie LeNormand, Diane Acosta, Pat Brown and Margie Breaux; sons, Dickie Hughes, Doug Hughes and Bobby Hughes; close family friend, Janet Gallegos and all his grandkids and great grandkids that he was very proud to talk about.
