Charles Joseph Terry, III
GALVESTON—Charles Joseph Terry, III age 71 of Galveston passed away Saturday March 30, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
John Roy Hall
GALVESTON—John Roy Hall age 58 of Galveston died Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, www.CarnesBrothers.com
Benito “Benny” Salinas, Jr.
GALVESTON—Benito “Benny” Salinas, Jr., 60, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his home in Friendswood, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
