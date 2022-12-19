Betty Joy Abshire Cappel

TEXAS CITY, TX — God came for Betty on December 16, 2022, just two days shy of her 83rd birthday, after a gradual decline in her health. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family, friends and caregivers during her last days of life.
Betty was born in Port Arthur, Texas on December 18, 1939. She graduated from Texas City High School on December 17, 2021; no this is not a misprint.
She married her surviving husband, Harvey Cappel, on May 30, 1958 and after his Lamar University graduation in June of 1966, moved to Texas City; her new and favorite home. She devoted her life to supporting her husband and raising her four children and a sometimes-juvenile husband. In her spare time, she volunteered as a Pink Lady at the old Danforth Hospital. She loved to sing. She volunteered as a choir teacher at Fatima Catholic School and enjoyed 55 years in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church choir(s).
She is survived by her husband of 64-1/2 mostly good married years, four children, Ricky, Buddy with wife T.J., Jancie Rogers with husband Dale and Dickie.
With them she enjoyed seven grandchildren, Ricky II, Randi, Ryan and Brian Cappel, Curtis Ford with wife Jessica, Tyler Rogers, and Kristin Enochs with husband Jason, and eight great grandchildren, Angela Rivera, Jason, Jordan and Kiley Enochs, Moses and Graylin Cappel and Brayton and Adalynn Ford.
Visitation will be held 7:00 — 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 E. F. Lowry Expressway, FM 1764 in Texas City. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 21. 2022 at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 1604, 9th Ave., Texas City. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Gulf freeway in Dickinson, Texas.
Pallbearers are Buddy Cappel, Dickie Cappel, Dale Rogers, O. J. Broussard, Jose Bois, and Mike Crable. Honorary Pallbearers, Curtis Ford and Tyler Rogers.
The family would like to thank all that shared her final days with her and her family. And a special thank you for the medical staff (especially the nurses) of Mainland Hospital and UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital for their professional care in her last days. The nursing care could not have been better. We will love them forever.
