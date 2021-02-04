DICKINSON —
Tony James Emmite was born on March 19, 1928 in Dickinson, Texas. He passed away January 31, 2021.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 9 from 1:30PM-2:00PM in the Chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home. A Celebration of Tony’s Life will begin at 2:00PM. Immediately following he will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.