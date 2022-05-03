GALVESTON — May 26, 2018 — April 30, 2022
Jade Eyvonne Jones, three weeks from being four years old, passed away next to her baby brother Logan on April 30th, 2022. We take comfort in knowing if we had to lose both of these precious angels, that they crossed into their heavenly home hand in hand with Jade’s dog Drake to greet them. We now know that Drakes sudden passing last week served a purpose greater than what we knew at the time.
Jade was preceded in death by her first cousin JJ Kelley of Shreveport. Left to cherish her memory is her mother Kristi Kelley of Galveston, grandparents Donnie and Kay Kelley of DeBerry Texas, and aunt Toot Toot (Tori), Uncle Garrett, and cousins Jaxson and Erin of De Berry. Her father Dustin Jones of Galveston, grandparents Steven and Sheri Jones of Galveston, and Janet and Rod Hicks from Lake Jackson, Tx. Along with numerous aunts and uncles and cousins.
Jade was a collector of many “things”. She loved to collect rocks, leaves, flowers, toy cars, and mini stuffed animals. She always had a favorite rock, toy, or stuffed animal of the week and wanted to take it everywhere she went, even to sleep. (game timer. .IYKYK)
In the evenings after work, Jade and her mother Kristi would take a walk at the walking track or to the park next to their apartment where Jade would collect her many treasures and have some of her mini adventures. Some of her favorite past times were going to different parks, zoos, riding trains, and going to the farmer’s market where they would share a kombucha tea and dance to the live music. Jade and her mother lived for their next adventure. Jade loved attending festivals on and off the island. Some of her favorite festivals she attended were Oktoberfest, Greek Fest, Kids Fest, and the Renaissance Festival.
When Jade is at home, she loved building block towers, drawing, painting, and playing with her play-doh. She loved to pick out her bedtime story every night for her Mama to read which was usually Pete the cat. Lately her favorite shows were Paw Patrol, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Spiderman. The last few pictures her mom took of Jade was at an impromptu photo shoot in the plant store with Hannah where she was pretending to shoot webs with her fingers like spiderman.
She loved taking road trips to DeBerry to visit her two favorite cousins, Jaxson and Erin, and the rest of the Kelley Family. They would ride four wheelers, blow bubbles, feed the fish and the turtles, go on walks, go to the park, and go get Happy Belly’s ice cream. She loved cheering on her cousins at their sporting events. She was their number one fan. Wherever Kristi and Jade were in DeBerry, Jaxson and Erin were always there too.
Another big part of her life was her dad Dustin, his girlfriend Nikki, and both sets of grandparents. While at her dad’s house, she loved coloring, playing outside, going to the beach, working on daddy’s vehicles, even if she handed him the wrong tools, going to the zoo, visiting Moody Gardens, and helping Nikki put on her makeup. Jade loved that her dad was a fireman, and every time she saw a fire truck or ambulance would yell “There’s daddddy”. She loved seeing him in parades and events on the island. She inherited his love of music.
Jade, before you, I was lost and had no purpose. Becoming your mother has molded me into the woman and mother that I was meant to be. You have made me into a more patient, caring human being. You taught me the true meaning of unconditional love. I wish I could pick you up from your dads or daycare one more time and see your little excited face running towards me to give me the biggest hug ever. It truly made ALL my problems of the day melt away. I am eternally grateful for the short time we had together and all our mini adventures. Until we meet again, I hope and pray, you and Logan are finding the most beautiful sparkly rocks and wildflowers, catching frisbees with JJ and Drake, and scoping out the most beautiful places in heaven to have adventures for when we meet again.
Hannah, you’ll always have a special place in my heart. I always wanted a sister and that’s what I gained when God placed you and Logan in our lives. You truly helped me get through so much over the past few years, and I cannot imagine doing this without you. You and your family included me and Jade in everything and treated us like we were your blood family. For the past 2-3 years, you were my family down here, and I am eternally grateful.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Salty Culture non-profit by going to valiantchurch.com/give.
Funeral services will be 10 AM Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow 10:00am Saturday at De Berry Cemetery in De Berry, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:30 PM to 8 00 Pm at the funeral Home.
