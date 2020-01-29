TEXAS CITY—Abron Pouncy, 61, departed this life January 22, 2020, at HCA Mainland Medical Center.
Abron’s family invites you to join them in celebrating his life on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Nathaniel Brown officiating.
He is survived by his three sons, grandchildren, five brothers, three sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
See full obit and share condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
