Priscilla Justine Edison

LA MARQUE —
Priscilla Justine Gee Edison, “Baby Jean” was born on August 4, 1933 in Brenham, Texas. She was a graduate of Central High School class of 1951, retiring from Galveston County Senior Services after decades of service. She was a faithful member of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church. Her unconditional love for family and friends will greatly be missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore “Jake” Gee and Leabirda Block Gee; husband, Thurman “ Leo” Edison; daughters, Phyllis Gee Mccardell and Leabirda Gee- Jackson; grandchildren, Jennifer L. Robinson and Adrian F. Dunton; great grandchildren, Thomas “TJ” Green and Xavier Houston.
She leaves to cherish her memory children, Gregory C. Gee, Sr., Patricia D. Sanders, Mary F. Thomas, Ollie Edison-Little, and Lea E. Edison; stepson, Gregory Maxie; sisters, Clara “Bo-Peep” Mack, Alice Lee and Walter Dell Jernigan; 28 Grandchildren, 53 Great-Grandchildren, 6 Great-Great-Grandchildren; a host of Godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Homegoing services will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Mainland Funeral Home with a visitation starting at 9:00 am; funeral services will begin at 10:00am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.