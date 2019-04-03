GALVESTON—Jesse Esqueda Cordova age 62 of Galveston passed peacefully away Monday April 1, 2019 at his residence after fighting a long and courageous battle with prostate cancer for 9 years.
Funeral Mass is 12:00 noon Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the church from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. led by Deacon John Carrillo. www.carnesbrothers.com.
Jesse was born December 1, 1956 at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston. At the early age of 13 he began his working career at Hills Restaurant. All his life Jesse loved to play sports. In Austin Middle School he played football and ran track receiving many outstanding awards. At Ball High School he also ran track and graduated in 1975. He was known as “C.C.” or “Cocky Cordova” because every sport he participated in he would play with that Cocky winning attitude, especially during his 30 years of playing softball. He truly loved the game and his team mates. He could often be found just hanging around the ballpark with his friends. Jesse was always “The Clown” and center of attention at gatherings with family and special events. He would not go anywhere without his video camera because he loved to video everywhere he went. What Jesse enjoyed the most was watching and coaching his sons playing T-Ball and Little League Baseball. He was especially fond of watching his grandson Justin play Basketball.
In his work career Jesse worked at UTMB and then the Santa Fe Railroad before he began his 41 year career at the U.S. Post office as a mail carrier. He was a devoted employee and absolutely loved his job and co-workers. Jesse was a devoted and diehard Dallas Cowboy Fan and will be forever.
Jesse will be missed most by his wife of 41 years Julia Arreguin Cordova who has stood by his side from the beginning and remained until the end. It was always the two of them anywhere they went and even though the journey has been hard towards the end she would not trade one day without him.
Preceded in death by his dad Jesse Cordova, Sr., brothers Robert E. Cordova, Gabriel E. Soto and Simon E. Soto and the father that raised Juan Lopez Soto, beloved in-laws Pedro Sr. and Jesusa Arreguin and brother-in-law Pedro “Bebe” Arreguin, Jr.; survivors include his wife of 41 years Julia Cordova; sons Jesse Cordova, III of La Marque and Justin Cordova and wife Katina of League City; his grandson who was his pride and joy Justin Cordova, Jr.; mother Hortensia Esqueda Soto of Galveston; sister Virginia Hatcher and husband Tom of Texas City; brother David E. Soto of Galveston; step sisters Rose Cordova, Mary Ann Cordova and Patricia Cordova of California; numerous brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and many wonderful friends.
Pallbearers are Joe Esqueda, Frank Castro, Sr., Charles Allen Byrd, Jason Cordova, Alex Torres, Omar Galloway, Trini Castro and Anthony Mack. Honorary pallbearers are David Soto, Thomas Hatcher, Kevin Sanders, Robert Castro, Sr., Jose Torres, Sr., Alonso Aguirre and Virginia Hatcher.
The family wants to thank M.D. Anderson and Fenita Pitre, CNA of Texas Home Health for the care and compassion given.
In honor of Jesse’s love for the Dallas Cowboys the family request that you wear Dallas Cowboys Apparel.
