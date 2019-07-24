SANTA FE—Mr. Johnny W. Crump, Sr., passed from this life Sunday evening, July 21, 2019, in Galveston, Texas.
Johnny was born August 16, 1944 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was a hardworking man, full of compassion and love. Johnny’s love for the Lord was undeniable. He was an example to his family and friends of selflessness and generosity. Johnny served Abundant Life Christian Church where he had been a member for over 30 years. He was an exceptional automotive technician where he worked for Ron Carter Ford for over 30 years. Beside his family, Johnny’s true passion in life was motorcycles. He enjoyed a long ride with the wind in his face. He was baddest to the bone and softest to the heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Annie Lee Greene; brother, Joseph Greene.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 18 years, Heidie Crump; sons, Johnny W. Crump, Jr., Nikolai Charles and wife, Jillian, Daniel Ramirez; daughters, LeAnn Crump, Patti Crump, Tina Charles, Arielle Charles and husband, Jason Redick; brother, Tim Crump; grandchildren, Aaron, Jennie, LaTesa, Marisa, Thomas, Tyler, Maia, Gabby, Drew, Joey, Brandi; numerous great-grandchildren; friends who are more like brothers, Charles, Wayne, Buddy, Peter and Sammy; fur baby, Coco.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Abundant Life Christian Church, 601 Delaney Road, La Marque, Texas with Pastor Walter Hallam officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Johnny’s name to Casa Angelina – P.O. Box 62820 Colorado Springs, CO 80962 - whatmattersmm.org. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.