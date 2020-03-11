The family of Peter invites you to join them as we they celebrate his life on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Scott Olive Baptist Church (1050 Ewing, Beaumont, TX) with Rev. E. R. Johnson officiating. A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 13th at Mercy Funeral Home (1395 Gladys) from 1PM to 6PM. Burial will be held in Magnolia Cemetery.
See full obit and send condolence at www.fieldsjohnson.com
