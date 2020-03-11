The family of Peter invites you to join them as we they celebrate his life on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Scott Olive Baptist Church (1050 Ewing, Beaumont, TX) with Rev. E. R. Johnson officiating. A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 13th at Mercy Funeral Home (1395 Gladys) from 1PM to 6PM. Burial will be held in Magnolia Cemetery.

See full obit and send condolence at www.fieldsjohnson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription