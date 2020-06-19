Roxie Elizabeth Gilliam, 79, passed away on June 11, 2020 at her home in Greeley, Colorado.
Roxie Gilliam was born January 14, 1941 in Galveston, Texas, daughter of late Ralph and Juanita Davis. Roxie worked for Ideal Lumber in Galveston for 41 years, which she took great pride in.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Gilliam and her brother, Jimmy Davis.
Roxie is survived by her four children, Renay Mansky, Richard Low and wife Bev, Maria Wedhorn-Rodriguez and husband Fred, Kevin Gilliam and wife Robin. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ashley Cordova, Cameron Mansky and spouse Lauren, Kristin Martin and spouse Roger, Sarah and Hannah Rodriguez, and Curtis Low; great grandchildren, Roxie, Spencer, Lilly, Lexi, Finley, Zayn, Jocilyn, Tripp and one on the way, baby Thomas; sisters, Maurice Davis, Linda Defoore and brother, Michael and wife Annmarie Davis.
Pallbearers will be her sons, grandsons, and great grandsons.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at Hayes Grace Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
