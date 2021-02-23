Elias R. Cazares, Sr.

GALVESTON — Elias Romero Cazares, Sr., age 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 18, 2021, surrounded by his family. Elias was born September 6, 1937, in Dr. Arroyo, N.L., Mexico to parents Brigido Cazares and Maria Romero Cazares. He came to Galveston, Texas at the age of 20. Elias met his wife, Gloria, in 1961. They married September 16, 1962 and shared a loving life for 58 years.
Elias worked as a longshoreman for over 40 years and retired in 1991. He had a passion for bar-b-queuing and enjoyed cooking for and feeding those around him. Gloria and Elias also shared a love for dancing. They were always the first ones on the dance floor and the last ones off. Elias and Gloria attended Reina de La Paz Catholic Church in Galveston where Elias sang in the choir. One of his proudest moments was when he obtained his United States citizenship in 1970.
Elias was preceded in death by his parents, Brigido & Maria Cazares; siblings, Guadalupe C. Martinez, Dora C. Martinez, Julia C. Benitez, Celia Urbina and Brigido Cazares. Elias is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Cazares; children Dora Garza, Mary Cazares, Sandra Nallie & husband Tim, Elias Cazares, Jr., and wife Megan, and Jaime Cazares and wife Catherine; grandchildren, Vincent Garza III, Christopher Stevens, Lorenzo Nallie & wife Bianca, Diego Aleman-Cazares, Michael Cazares, Joshua Cazares, Keano Cazares, Alora Lei Signo, and Alyvia Cazares; and numerous nieces & nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston on Thursday, February 25th, with visitation starting at 10:30 A.M. and Mass beginning at 12:00 P.M. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Elias’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Elias Cazares, Jr., Jaime Cazares, Tim Nallie, Edward Quintero, Richard Quintero, John Garcia, Tomas Aguilar, and Johnny Sanchez
The family would like to thank Dr. Victor Sierpina for over 20 years of care and A-MED Hospice team, especially LaShette Norris, who showed such compassion while with the family.
The family requests that all who attend the services wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth.
To share a memory or leave a condolence message, please visit Elias’ page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.