GALVESTON — Joseph James “Pepe” LeBoeuf, Jr. went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2021 at the age of 76. Pepe was born to Joseph J. LeBoeuf, Sr. and Bessie A. LeBoeuf on July 20, 1944, in Galveston, where he lived most of his life.
After graduating from Kirwin High School where he made lifelong friends, Pepe attended Sam Houston State University and later graduated from the University of Houston with a business degree, having accomplished this while also raising his family and working on his career. He was a member of the Society of Naval Architect & Marine Engineers and worked at Todd’s Shipyard for many years, a career he loved and was proud of, often reflecting on the many ships he helped build, his days there in the yard, and all the memorabilia he collected during that time. He later went on to open his own manufacturing company and then co-owned a cellular telecommunication construction company before enjoying retirement.
Pepe was married to Barbara Grace Overton and together they had two boys, Doug and Greg, before Barbara’s untimely death. Later he married Joyce Caravageli, who had two of her own children, Stephanie and Demas. His four children always knew they could call him with anything and he would be there in a minute. He knew how to fix anything, even if it was by his own method, and he had an incredible amount of patience and wisdom. He loved having fun and always made everything an adventure.
Pepe was blessed to have so many wonderful friends that he has stayed close to throughout the years, raising their families together, raising cane together, and just enjoying life. Pepe enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and grandkids in South Texas hunting and telling stories. Pepe always loved the outdoors, whether it was with a shotgun, fishing pole, or a good whiskey in his hand, as long as he had good friends and family by his side, and of course Lucy, one of his many beautiful Brittany dogs. He loved working in the yard and found joy in the beauty of a flower. His love of animals, collecting, and hunting were just a few of his passions. Pepe was a kind soul who loved listening to others’ stories and watching his grandkids discover life through his eyes.
Pepe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Bessie LeBoeuf, his first wife, Barbara LeBoeuf, his second wife, Darlene LeBoeuf, and his sisters, Patsy Lamont Smith and Joanne Barnett.
Survivors include his sons: Douglas LeBoeuf and wife Nicole, Gregory LeBoeuf and wife Cynthia, and Demas Caravageli and wife Jennifer; daughter, Stephanie Caravageli Vasut; grandchildren: Mason LeBoeuf, Miles LeBoeuf, Lillie LeBoeuf, Joseph LeBoeuf, Alexandra Vasut, Charles Vasut, Kaia Caravageli, Kirra Caravageli; and his niece, Leslie; and nephew, Peter. He also leaves behind his companion and best friend of almost 10 years, Judy Patane.
Please join us as we celebrate Pepe’s legacy. His family will receive visitors from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm, Thursday, March 25th, followed by a rosary at 6:30 pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston. A funeral mass will be held at 12:00 noon Friday, March 26th at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Pallbearers will be David O’Donohoe, Ronnie Sapio, William Reese, Bubba Koehler, Mason LeBoeuf, and Miles LeBoeuf. Honorary pallbearers will be A.R. Lucas and Jeffrey Cane.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the cardiology staff at UTMB, Dr. Hung Minh Le Le, and Pepe’s son-in-law, Dr. Brent Vasut and his colleagues at the UTMB ER.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Parish or to the charity of your choice.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Joseph’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
