GALVESTON — Joseph Anthony Grillo, affectionately known as Captain Joe, 89, of Galveston, went Home to be with Our Lord and Savior and His Mother Mary on Friday, January 1, 2021 at his home with his loving wife of 66 years, Edna, by his side. Born on January 10, 1931 in Apalachicola, Florida, Joe moved with his family to Galveston in 1940 at the age of nine. He devoted all of his love to his family. His love for his three girls was endless; even as adults he would call them to check on them and send his love daily. Among Joe’s passions was his shrimp boat, the Santa Maria, and his love of the sea. He was completely devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary, naming his shrimp boat in Her honor. Captain Joe was a Commercial Shrimper, selling his catch of the day to the local shrimp companies. Joe had a knack for finding the shrimp; if the shrimp were there, he found them! During inclement weather fellow shrimpers would gather at the home of Captain Joe to determine safe harbor for their vessels. Beginning in 1952 at the age of 21 he purchased his shrimp boat and continued in his beloved profession until 2003. In the 50’s and 60’s Captain Joe was instrumental in leading fellow shrimpers to establish new rules and regulations to pass as law in the Austin State Senate Chambers for the shrimping industry of the Texas Gulf Coast. He and his wife continued to spend countless years working together for the shrimp industry. Texas A&M University Marine Advisory Service recognized Joe at the Marine Advisory Service Appreciation Days, February 24 and 25, 1983, for his contributions to the Maritime Industry and its professional development through the participation in Marine Advisory Service Programs of the Texas Agricultural Extension Service.
Joe’s warm heart and zest for life was evident in everyone he met as a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church, now Holy Family Parish; the San Giovanni Italian American Association; Sacred Heart Men’s Club; Texas Shrimp Association; and a member of the Marine Extension Service Agency. He enjoyed playing cards and the game “Sequence” with his family and friends and going to the casino on the bus. Joe and his wife went on 24 cruises because he said he had to be near the sea. He loved to travel. He had a great love for dogs over the years — all became his First Mate on the Santa Maria.
Joe’s family will receive visitors beginning at 4:00 pm, Sunday, January 10th, what would have been his 90th Birthday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A rosary will begin at 5:00 pm. Masks and social distancing will be required at the church.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Monday, January 11th, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with entombment following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Welcoming Joe Home with loving open arms are his mother, Grazia Greco Grillo; father, Pietro Grillo; sisters, Camilla Grillo Patane and Josephine Grillo Castorina; and his granddaughter, his angel, Christina Grillo Sullivan.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Patane Grillo; daughters, Grace Grillo Sherrill and husband, Mark; Josephine “Beep” Grillo Sullivan and husband, Craig; and Mary Grillo Locklin and husband, Troy; grandchildren: Matthew Sherrill (Rachel), Anthony Sherrill (Julie), Lorraine Sherrill Sheldon (Cole) Christian Grillo Sullivan (fiancé Katherine) and Brandon Locklin; great grandchildren: Lotus Sherrill, Maxwell Sherrill, Penelope Sherrill, Ariella Sherrill, and Toby Sheldon; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Troy Locklin, Craig Sullivan, Christian Grillo Sullivan, Brandon Locklin, Anthony Sherrill, and Cole Sheldon.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Sherrill, Matthew Sherrill, Danny Ott, Richard Mansfield, Johnny Lofaro, Sebastian Lofaro, Jr., Sammy Lofaro, Alfio Lofaro, Johnny Patane, Robert Mihovil, Jerome Kunz, and Alfio Valastro.
Memorials may be made to The Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation, which assists children and adults with physical or mental disabilities, C/O The Scott Building, 4116 Avenue N 1/2, Room 106, Galveston, TX 77550; or to Holy Family Parish, 1010 35th Street, Galveston, TX 77550.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Joe’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
