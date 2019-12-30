William Edward Wilcox (BOI) died peacefully in his sleep on December 28, 2019, after battling Lewy Body dementia for several years.
“Willie” was born on February 2, 1949, in Galveston, TX, to parents Gwendolyn Clausean Wilcox and Edmond Joel Wilcox. He attended La Marque High School, where he was a standout baseball player, equally proficient as a left handed pitcher and first baseman. After graduating high school in 1967, Willie enlisted in the Navy, serving as a ship fitter and achieving the rank of Second Class Petty Officer. He was honorably discharged in 1972, following his service on the USS Shangri La. Following his military service, Willie began his career at Union Carbide as a master carpenter supervisor, staying there for his entire career.
When he wasn’t working, Willie served the League City community through his membership in the Masonic Lodge, as a 32nd degree Mason. He also participated in the local Shriner’s organization, playing the bugle in the Galveston Shriners Drum and Bugle Corps. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall #6378, Dickinson, TX. Willie lived for his children, Mary Jo Bowers, William Ryan Wilcox, and Justin Rolland Wilcox.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Gwendolyn Boggs and Carol Danner; and by his brother, Joseph Wilcox.
He is survived by sisters, Virginia Utley and Lorraine Wilcox; brothers, Edmond and Benjamin Wilcox. He is also survived by former wife, Mary Jane Musick; daughter, Mary Jo and husband Skip Bowers; sons, William Ryan and wife Christy Wilcox, and Justin Rolland and wife Tiffany Wilcox. Willie is also survived by nine grandchildren – Joseph, Hayley, Derrick, and Colby Bowers, Eric and Aiden Wilcox, and Sibyl and Jude Springer, and Waylon Wilcox.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, in Galveston, TX.
