Dennis Ray Steely, (72) of La Marque, TX passed away at his home Sunday morning on May 24, 2020.
Dennis was born May 6, 1948, in Beaumont, TX and was raised in Hitchcock TX. After high school, Dennis went to work for Union Carbide Corporation/DOW Chemical Company from 1968 until his retirement in 2003. The two most important events to him were the marriage to his wife 50 years ago and also the birth of his son. Dennis enjoyed his retirement with family and friends as he was well known for his passion for all things food. He expressed his love through his ability to cook like a professional chef. He was an avid collector of recipes and made grocery shopping a hobby. Dennis spent many years coaching youth soccer during the '80s as he was one of the Founding Fathers of the La Marque Soccer Club. He was the best husband, dad, papa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He always welcomed everyone to a table full of candy and treats when visiting. Dennis also loved football season! He couldn't wait to root for his favorite teams, the La Marque Cougars, Fightin' Texas Aggies, and the Dallas Cowboys! He was such a great family man and truly lived to the fullest through his desire for the simple pleasures of life. Dennis described himself as being courteous and trustworthy. He cared so much for others and often went out of his way to help. Sometimes it would just be the little things that he did that would bring the most joy. Dennis had a good sense of humor too and didn't mind sharing those e-mails that made him laugh. He said his pet peeves were slow checkouts at the store and people who displayed rude behavior.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents James Clay (Don) Steely Jr. and Peggy Rhea Steely of Woodville, TX. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Pam Steely, son and daughter-in-law Kevin Don Steely and Teresa Navarro Steely, grandson's Carson Clay Steely, Christian J. Garza, Aaron Z. Garza and Brandon E. Garza, sister and brother-in-law, Donna Kay and Richard Adrian, mother of Carson, Mary M. Steely, and Goddaughter Kimberly Schwamb. Dennis will be sorely missed by his family, his friends, and anyone blessed to have met him!
His wish is for a private service with immediate family to take place near his property referred to as "The Ranch" in Woodville , TX., to be by his parents. We love and will miss you deeply! We will continue to honor you by carrying on your traditions and your love for others. God Bless you and God Bless the United States of America.
The family wishes for memorial contributions to be made in his name to the American Heart Association.
