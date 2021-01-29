GALVESTON, TX — Mary Medina, 93, of Galveston, Tx, passed away on January 11, 2021 in Bastrop, Tx.
Our mom was the best, a loving person who cared deeply for her family. She played many roles throughout her life as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was the person we ran to for a reassuring hug, a good meal, financial advice, and the cold hard truth. We could always count on her to speak her mind, keep us on the right path and let us know that money does not grow on trees. She was the cornerstone of our family whose greatest joys were spending time with our father, caring for her children, and spoiling her grandchildren.
Mary was born in Bastrop, Tx to Lucas and Elvira Serna on March 18, 1927. In 1950 she married Robert Medina. They went on to celebrate over 70 years together and were inseparable through the years raising a family, traveling, making enduring friendships and celebrating life to the fullest. Mary worked at American Printing Company in Galveston, Tx for over 20 years and then at Texas A&M University at Galveston for over 10 years. She was a member of the Damas of Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, and a member of LULAC, helping to raise funds for college scholarships.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband Robert Medina; her brothers Jesse Serna and spouse Viola; Joseph Serna, Sr.; Abelardo Serna and spouse Santos; her sister Juanita Hauck; daughter-in-law Jane Medina; and son-in-law Joe Straub.
Surviving is her daughter Sandy Medina; her two sons Rick Medina; Bobby Medina and spouse Cindy; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
