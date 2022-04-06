SANTA FE — Miss Angelina Marie Noto passed from this life Sunday morning, April 3, 2022, in La Marque.
Born January 14, 1951 in Galveston, Miss Noto was a proud BOI who lived most of her life in Galveston before moving to Santa Fe. Angelina worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell for 9 years and was a former dispatcher for Galveston Limousine Service. She loved music, cooking, dancing, casinos and holidays, but nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter Anthony Noto, Sr. and Marie Ida (Englehardt) Noto.
Survivors include her brother, Peter A Noto, Jr. of Santa Fe; sister, Charlotte Dickerson and husband, John of Santa Fe; nephews, Greg and Stacie Verm, Clint and Heather Verm, Brandon and Amber Noto, Brett and Brooke Noto; nieces, Andrea and Daniel Lynch, Adrienne and Anita Dickerson; great-nephew, Gregory Verm, Jr. and Hunter, Oliver Noto; great-nieces, Kylie Jo Verm, Presley Verm, Caylee Ehrlich, Nicolette Lynch. Within the last year Lil Oliver was her shining star that made her smile every day.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Coco Brandon, a close friend of the family, officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
