Dan Edwin Tindall, 69, passed away peacefully at his home on June 21, 2019 from complications of ALS/Lou Gehrig’s disease.
As the talented owner of Tindall's Creative Construction, he was not only a skilled craftsman throughout the bay area, but also a good friend to nearly everyone he met. He will be remembered for his twinkling eyes, loving heart, and the one-liners that kept us all laughing.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy; mother, Phyllis; brother, Mike (Jennifer); children and their families: Dan (Elena-Ariana, Maia); Kirk (Krystal-Alyssa, Skye, Autumn, Ella, Kirk); Sean (Katie-Sophia, Emma); Devin (Lauren); Rhianna (Evan-Noah); niece Fay and nephew Blake.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Dan's Life on Friday, July 19, upstairs at Landry's Restaurant, Kemah Boardwalk, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Per Dan's request, please dress casually in happy colors.
