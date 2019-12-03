James Jordan Armentor, 49, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. He was born October 4, 1970 in Orange, CA to parents, Patricia & James Armentor.
James lived in the Heights area of Houston for more than 20 years and volunteered often with The First Saturday in the Heights Arts Market. For the past two years, James and his wife have split their time between the Heights and Galveston Island, where James set up and ran the new Galveston office of the company he worked for, Kauffman Fire & Life Safety. James was very active in the Galveston community, especially with the art community. He was an artist himself: his specialty was automotive paint on sheetmetal. His artwork can be seen at Affaire d’Art on Post Office Street, Galveston. In addition, James had a fondness for classic cars and was a Mopar enthusiast.
James is survived by his wife, Diana Lynn Armentor; son, Michael Armentor; parents; Jim & Pat Armentor; sister, Elizabeth Armentor Butts & husband Bill; brother in-law, Kent Janik & wife Lisa Stewart; nephew, Liam Butts; mother in-law, Gertrude Janik; close friend, Edward Wiseman.
A celebration of life will be held for James Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Heights Funeral Home at 10:30 AM, with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to The Artist Boat, 1021 61st Street, Suite 200A, Galveston, TX, 77551; please write James Armentor in the memo line. Or you can call 409-770-0722 to donate. The Artist Boat teaches children about coastal conservation and art.
