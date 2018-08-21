Earlis (Earl) Winford Hines

July 13, 1926—August 19, 2018
Earl Hines, 92, of Texas City, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 19th, 2018, in Texas City Texas. Earl was born July 13, 1926, in Center Point, LA, to Edom R. and Sattie O. Hines.
Earl served in the U.S. Army during WWII, from 1944 to 1946, later joining the reserve corps, retiring in 1986 as CW3 Chief Warrant Officer. He worked for Amoco Oil, retiring after 35 years.
Earl is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Louis and Audrey, brother Elvin and son-in-law, Michael Bright.
He is survived by his wife, Millie, of 67 years, son Chris and daughter Sherri, brother Omer, sister Nell, grandchildren Rae-Anne Hovanetz, Lacey Blake, Chris O. Hines, Jared and Eryn Bright, Michelle Grawer, 9 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and beloved sons and daughter in laws.
He attended The Fellowship Church in Texas City. He loved life and was a friend to all who met him.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 24th from 10 to 11 a.m., with services at 11 a.m. Snacks and fellowship will follow at 12:30 p.m. Location is Forest Park East, 21620 Gulf Freeway in Webster TX.
In lieu of flowers please see, www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/7966236 for charities.
