Justina Tina Ybarra

WEBSTER — Early Sunday morning on November 21, 2021, Justina Perez Ybarra passed from this life into her eternal life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Luciano and Claudia Perez; brother, Ernest Perez; sisters, Lupe Castillo and Elizabeth Garza. She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Lawrence Ybarra, Jr. and her five children, Janie and Mike Shuptar, Steve and Alice Ybarra, Tina Ybarra, Anita Ybarra and Mark and Monique Ybarra along with seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; 7 siblings.
As a daughter, wife and mother, she was selfless and dedicated with the time she spent with all. As the oldest of eleven children, she saw it as her responsibility to help her parents with various duties at home and help care for her younger siblings. At the age of 20, she married Lawrence and started her own family. After her first child was born, this family moved to California where job opportunities were plentiful and proceeded to have four more children. Realizing they wanted to be closer to other family, they decided to move back to Texas around 1977.
Tina was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Hitchcock and an original member of the Guadalupana's for over 35 years. She served as the president and vice president on several occasions. She was an active member in the church where she helped with the annual bazar, participated in Vacation Bible School and helped make tamales for various fundraisers.
Affectionately known as Meme, she took great pride in the accomplishments of her grandchildren and enjoyed the time she spent with her great-grandchildren.
As a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend she will be greatly missed but continued to be loved each day. Her memory will not fade from all who love her. May she rest in Peace with Our Lord.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 - 5 p.m. Sunday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Rosary beginning at 5:00 p.m. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
