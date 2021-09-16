LEAGUE CITY — Alicia Gonzales of League City, Texas passed away Tuesday September 7, 2021 at the age of 62.
She was born on November 11, 1958 in Galveston Texas to Guadalupe and Ofelia Sanchez.
Alicia worked for the US Postal Service for 26 years before retiring in 2003. Being the hard worker she was she then joined Interfaith Caring Ministries and continued there for another 14 years helping families in need.
Alicia was a dedicated mother who always put her children first. Whether meeting daily for lunches, enjoying game nights and pizza or just spending hours on the porch listening to the rain or watching the birds the three of them hold a strong close bond.
She strongly believed in keeping a close relationship with her siblings Noe Sanchez, Hilda Sanders and Elvia Lewis. They spent every Saturday together having breakfast and "running the streets" as she would put it.
She was definitely guilty of spoiling her grandchildren and all of her nieces and nephews. It was never boring at Momos/ Titas house!
She loved good music, good food, being with her family and of course her Houston Astros!
She is preceded in death by her husband Clemente Gonzales Jr, and her parents Guadalupe and Ofelia Sanchez.
She is survived by son Ruben Gonzales and wife Michelle. Daughter Monica Gonzales and life companion Ozzie James. Grandchildren Jordan Conner, Caleb Conner, Vanessa Gonzales, and Samantha Castro her husband Daniel and their children Greyson and Colton. As well as her many nieces and nephews.
Alicia was strong and courageous. She fought a good fight. She is loved and will be deeply missed by all.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all that came to help lift her spirits and assist her when needed. It did not go unnoticed and they will forever be grateful.
Memorial service will be held September 19, 2021 from 2-5pm at Hometown Hero's Park, 1001 East League City Parkway, League City, TX 77573.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.