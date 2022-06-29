Frank G. Incaprera, Jr.

GALVESTON — Frank Guiseppe Incaprera, Jr. age 98, a Galveston Island Musical Legend passed away peacefully Friday June 24, 2022 in Galveston. Funeral services are 10:00am Saturday July 2, 2022 at Trinity Episcopal Church. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home on Friday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm.
He was born in Galveston on May 8, 1924 to his Italian parents, Frank and Mary Incaprera. For 57 years, Frank was the beloved husband of the late Hazel Vivian McIntire. He is preceded in death by his brother Louis Incaprera and his granddaughter Holly Marshall. Frank was a devoted father to Bonnie Incaprera Marshall and Robert Keith Incaprera (Jill). He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Emily Marshall, Thomas Marshall, Robyn Marshall , Stephanie Incaprera and Michael Incaprera and five great grandchildren.
Frank graduated from Ball High School then enlisted in the US Army in 1943. He served as a US Army Corpsman during World War II and assisted in the care of injured soldiers. He also played trumpet as a band member in the US Army airbase at Scholes Field in Galveston. Frank spent four years in the US Army and the next four years at Texas A & M University.
In 1951, Frank Incaprera began a distinguished career at the US Army Corps of Engineers. He served as a supervising civil engineer, earned a degree in Economics at the University of Houston, and became Chief of the Economics and Social Analysis Section for the Galveston District. Frank spent several months at the Corps of Engineers headquartered in Washington, DC where he helped to develop what later became known as FEMA. Frank was offered a promotion and position in Washington ,DC, but chose to return to his beloved Galveston Island. After 39 years of service, his photograph was placed on the Wall of Honor at the US Corps of Engineers building in Galveston.
After retiring from the Corps, Frank became the General Manager of the Galveston County Navigation District where he served for 22 years.
Additionally, Frank Incaprera was an accomplished trumpet player and played professionally for 70 years. When KHOU Television broadcast live from 45th St. here in Galveston, Frank hosted a television show called Teen Hideaway.
In the 1950's, Frank and his wife Hazel formed their own orchestra and performed at the Studio Lounge, the Balinese Room, Galvez Club ,Rickshaw Room, Buccaneer Club, and the Seahorse Club. For 50 years, Frank and Hazel entertained conventions, private parties, weddings and the Officers at Ellington Air Fore Base for New Years Eve.
Frank Incaprera was also the Director of the Galveston Beach Band for 50 years. Every Tuesday evening in the summer, music filled the air, especially patriotic music. He loved to see the children marching to the music.
After Hazel's death, Frank married Joy Unbehagen. They shared 10 happy years together.
He enjoyed driving to work along the beach watching the sunshine sparkling on the water like millions of jewels. Wherever he went, Frank especially enjoyed stopping and talking with his many acquaintances and friends. Frank truly loved Galveston and its people.
