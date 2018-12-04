Bradley (Brad) Scott Stanley age 54 passed away November 20, 2018 at his parents home in Galveston, Texas. Brad grew up in La Marque Texas where he graduated from La Marque High School class of 1982.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Sandra Stanley, his son, Ryan Stanley and former wife Lorie Stanley of Austin, TX, brothers Eric and wife Ena of West Lake, Ohio, Greg Stanley of Hitchcock TX1 Chris and wife, Kim of Houston TX, nephews, Jarrod and Chase Stanley and nieces Cassandra McRae, Hannah and Jordan Stanley and many extended family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Unity Bay Area Houston, Dec. 8 at 2pm, 1911 Hwy 3, League City, TX, followed by a reception at South Shore Hotel, Harborview Room, 9th Floor, 2500 South Shore Blvd., League City Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Unity Bay Area Houston. www.carnesbrothers.com
