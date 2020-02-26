GALVESTON—Benito Cervantes, Jr. age 60 of Galveston passed away Sunday February 23, 2020 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Victor John Damiani, 81, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
GALVESTON—Jose Guadalupe Reyes, Jr. age 42 of Galveston passed away Tuesday February 25, 2020 at his residence in Dickinson. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
GALVESTON—Henry Gene Straatmeyer age 85 of Crystal Beach passed away Saturday February 22, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Margaret Taylor, 83, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
